Raja Collure removed from chairmanship of Communist Party

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka says that Raja Collure has been removed from his position as the Chairman of the party.

Mr. Collure has been removed from the position following a decision by the party’s central committee, the media coordinator of the Communist Party said.

Raja Collure is also the current Governor of the Uva Province.

He was recently in the spotlight after claiming that he is considering slashing the November salary of teachers in the Uva Province who did not report to duty on October 21 when schools were reopened.

The governor had come under heavy criticism from trade unions and other groups over these comments.