Secretary to President says strict legal action against false reports about him

Secretary to President says strict legal action against false reports about him

October 24, 2021   03:58 pm

Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundara today strongly denied the allegations leveled against him in ‘false’ news reports citing a statement made by an opposition MP regarding the opening of a personal account with a state bank for the importation of fertilizer from India. 

Issuing a statement today, the Secretary to the President said those news stories are completely untrue and malicious. 

He says that opening an account in a state bank is an affair between the relevant bank and the account holder and that it is the responsibility of the bank to act in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

P.B. Jayasundara has stated that stern legal action has already been taken against the false propaganda aimed at him citing a statement made in Parliament by an MP, which he claims is being strategically circulated with malicious intent.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories