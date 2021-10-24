Sri Lanka reports 433 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths

The Health Ministry says that another 433 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the tally of coronavirus cases registered in the country to 535,962.

18,981 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total recoveries have risen to 503,388.

Meanwhile the Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 18 coronavirus related deaths for October 23, pushing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 13,611.

The deaths reported today include 10 males and 08 females while one of the female victims is below the age of 30 years.

Five of the deceased are aged between 30-59 years while the remaining 12 are aged 60 years and above.