School uniform not compulsory for primary students

The Ministry of Education says that students of the primary sections of government schools can attend school tomorrow (25) wearing any suitable dress if they are unable to wear their school uniforms.

The primary sections of all government schools across the island are set to reopen for academic activities from tomorrow (25).

Speaking on this, the Secretary to the Education Ministry Prof. Kapila Perera said that classrooms with 20 students or less can hold classes every day and that if the classroom has between 21-40 students then the class can be broken into two and classes held every other day.

He said that students unable to wear their schools uniforms due to any reason can wear any suitable dress instead and come to school.

He requested teachers unable to cross provincial borders to inform the respective education office.