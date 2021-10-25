Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

A few showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the evening or night.

Winds will be northerly in direction in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai and winds will north-westerly in direction in the other sea areas around the Island. The wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 35-45 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee and in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.