Students return to class as primary sections of schools reopen

The primary sections of all government schools across the island reopened for academic activities today (25), six months after schools were closed due to the uptick in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

According to reports, students have turned up in numbers as primary schools and primary sections of schools were reopened while teachers have also largely reported back to duty.

Schools had remained closed for nearly six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the Education Ministry had decided to reopen schools for academic activities under several phases.

Accordingly, the primary sections of schools with less than 200 students had opened for teaching on Thursday (Oct. 21), however the turnout of students and teachers had been low last week due to the teachers-principals’ strike.

Under the second phase, the primary sections of all government schools were reopened from today for academic activities, under strict health guidelines.

The cleaning of school premises and classrooms had been carried out yesterday (24) with the participation of parents, staff and public health inspectors.

The Education Ministry says that all school principals have been instructed to conduct education activities while maintaining social distancing within classrooms and also to take necessary steps to bring children to school in groups for classes with high number of students.

Meanwhile the ministry says that school uniforms should not be an obstacle in attending school.

It stated that students will be allowed to come to school in appropriate attire if they are unable to wear their unfirms and also that wearing shoes will not be compulsory.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) say that the reopened schools will be regularly inspected and necessary advice will be given to adhere to health guidelines.

