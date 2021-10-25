Azath Salley served indictments over controversial statement

The Colombo High Court today (October 25) served indictments on former Western Province Governor Azath Salley over the controversial statement he had made during a media briefing early this year.

When the case was called before High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja this morning, the incarcerated leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) who was on a wheelchair was produced to the court.

Subsequently, the indictments filed by the Attorney General was served on Azath Salley.

The judge who scheduled further hearing of the case for November 02, also issued summons on the witnesses in the case to appear before the court on that day.

On March 16, Azath Salley was arrested by the CID and was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA). The arrest was made over several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference, inciting strife among religious groups.