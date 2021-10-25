Nationwide rollout campaign of LANKAQR begins

The nationwide rollout campaign of ‘LANKAQR’ - an integrated payment system developed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, was launched today by Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

LANKAQR is a project initiative from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to ensure all QR codes and QR based transactions in Sri Lanka are standardized and interoperable.

LankaClear has been entrusted by CBSL to implement and operate LANAKQR.

LankaPay – Common EF Switch (CEFTS) and JustPay payment platforms will be used by LANKAQR members to ensure interoperability.

The Nationwide Rollout campaign of LANKAQR was held at the Central Bank headquarters in Colombo this morning (25) with State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development, Namal Rajapaksa attending the event as Chief Guest.