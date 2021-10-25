Heavy traffic in Colombo Fort due to protest march

Heavy traffic in Colombo Fort due to protest march

October 25, 2021   03:12 pm

The road from Colombo Fort to the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo has been blocked for traffic due to a protest march by teachers and principals.

The protestors had marched from near the Fort Railway Station towards the Presidential Secretariat and are marching back along the same route, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The protest march has been organized by the Teachers-Principals’ Trade Unions Alliance, demanding solutions to their wage issues. 

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to the protest, Ada Derana reporter said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories