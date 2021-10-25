Heavy traffic in Colombo Fort due to protest march

The road from Colombo Fort to the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo has been blocked for traffic due to a protest march by teachers and principals.

The protestors had marched from near the Fort Railway Station towards the Presidential Secretariat and are marching back along the same route, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest march has been organized by the Teachers-Principals’ Trade Unions Alliance, demanding solutions to their wage issues.

Severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area due to the protest, Ada Derana reporter said.