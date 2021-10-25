Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, the Department of Meteorlogy said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.