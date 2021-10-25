SIS chief Suresh Sallay files complaint with CID

Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) regarding the allegations made by Father Cyril Gamini and several others pertaining to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The complaint refers to the statements made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during an online forum held on Saturday (23) with regard to the attacks.

Father Cyril Gamini had claimed that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

He had further alleged that the then Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

In his complaint, Major General Sallay strongly denies the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and the others while also stressing that these allegations “made with the intention of discrediting him” are completely false.

The complaint further states that the allegations are intended not only to mislead the public but also to deliberately tarnish his reputation and that it put his life as well as the lives of his family in danger.

Major General Sallay emphasizes that under no circumstances has he had any sort of communication with either Zahran Hashim or any of his followers.



In his complaint, he therefore requests the CID to initiate legal action against Father Cyril Gamini and the other individuals who participated in the forum.