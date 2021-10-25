Health Ministry announces further relaxation of public activities

The Director-General of Health Services has announced further relaxation of activities in public and work settings with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the travel restrictions which were effective between 11.00 p.m. and 4.00 a.m. were removed by the Health Ministry.

In addition, weddings will be permitted with a maximum 1/3 of the usual capacity of the hall, not exceeding 100 persons. Meanwhile, 150 persons will be allowed for outdoor functions. The guidelines however noted that liquor cannot be served at weddings.

With regard to restaurants, Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated that permission will be given for dining in with 1/3 of the usual capacity not exceeding 75 persons. For outdoor arrangements, 100 persons will be allowed.

In the meantime, physical official meetings and events have been given the nod with a maximum 1/3 of the usual capacity not exceeding 150 persons.