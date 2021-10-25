Outgoing Japanese Ambassador calls on President

The outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (25).

The President commended Mr. Sugiyama Akira for rendering his valuable service to Sri Lanka in various ways, including his support to obtain 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Government of Japan and giving support to COVID-19 eradication process to make it a success.

The Japanese Ambassador informed President Rajapaksa that he would not hesitate to assist Sri Lanka at any time, strengthening the long-standing friendship between the two countries, the PMD reported.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera and the Deputy Head of the Embassy of Japan Katsuki Kotaro were also present on the occasion.