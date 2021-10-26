Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of five provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in most parts of the island today (October 26).

Accordingly, heavy showers above 100 mm are possible at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces.

In the meantime, cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the country.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai and winds will be north-westerly in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-25) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.