Cabinet approves awarding of long-term contract to import petrol and diesel

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to award a long-term contract to a Singapore-based energy and commodities company to import petrol and diesel to Sri Lanka, the Government Information Department stated.

Bids had been called from the registered suppliers of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation for the importation of 1,341,000+10/-5% barrels of petrol (92 Unl) and 459,000+10/-5% barrels of petrol (95 Unl) for a period of 8 months from January 01, 2022, to August 31, 2022.

Bids were also called for the importation of 1,137,500+10/-5% barrels of diesel (maximum sulfur percentage 0.05) and 262,500+10/-5% barrels of diesel (maximum sulfur percentage 0.001) for the aforesaid period.

Accordingly, the proposal to award the relevant contract for Vitol Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has been green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers, as recommended by the Special Standard Procurement Committee.

The relevant proposal was tabled by the Minister of Energy in the Cabinet meeting held on Oct. 25.

Addressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning, Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana meanwhile allayed the public’s concerns about an imminent shortage of fuel. “There is no shortage [of fuel] at present, nor will there be such shortage in the future either.”