Agri. Minister instructs to remove Prof. Buddhi Marambe from posts

Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry to remove advisor Professor Buddhi Marambe from all posts held by him in the ministry.

Prof. Marambe, who is the Chairman of the Policy Planning Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture, is to be removed from the position for reportedly criticizing the organic fertilizer project of the government.

Prof. Marambe has 33 years of service as an academic attached to Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Peradeniya.

According to the reports, Minister Aluthgamage had decided to remove the professor from all posts held in the ministry after being notified by various individual and groups that he had been criticizing the organic fertilizer programme of the government while serving in the Agriculture Ministry.