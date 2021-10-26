Universities to reopen under several phases

Vice-chancellors have been given permission to reopen universities on any date from today (October 26) in compliance with health guidelines, says the Chairman of University Grants Commission.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge said the universities will resume in-person lectures under several phases.

As decided during a special meeting held last Friday with regard to the reopening of universities, examinations and practical sessions will be given priority in the process.

The vice chancellors are authorized to decide on the groups of students that be called in for in-person academic activities under the first phase, however, Medical and Applied Health Science faculties are exempted from this, Prof. Amaratunge added.

Speaking further, he noted that only the students who have received the second dose two weeks before the reopening of universities will be allowed to enter university premises.