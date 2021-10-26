Perpetrators of Mulleriyawa shooting had posed as cops

October 26, 2021   02:38 pm

The two suspects involved in the shooting incident which killed a man in the area of Mulleriyawa today (October 26) had impersonated police officers, investigations have uncovered.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old named Thanthirige Nuwan.

CCVT footage obtained from a nearby camera had captured two individuals who were posing as police officers.

Another individual who sustained injuries in the incident was meanwhile admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

No arrests pertaining to the shooting have been made as of yet.

According to the Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, a dispute over a narcotics racket had incited the murder.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), Mirihana Special Crimes Division and several other police teams are jointly investigating the incident.

