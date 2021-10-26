Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka receive Sinopharm booster dose

October 26, 2021   04:20 pm

Close to 3,000 Chinese nationals employed in Sri Lanka have received a third shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as the booster dose, the Embassy of China in Colombo says.

A three-day vaccination program was rolled out from October 22 - 25 in Colombo, Kandy, Hambantota, Puttalam and Dambulla areas, according to a tweet posted by the embassy.

These Chinese nationals received the booster doses six months after they received the second dose of the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine. The first dose was administered in late April.

The tweet further noted that there was not a single severe case or death reported among fully vaccinated Chinese nationals on the island nation.

 

