Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka receive Sinopharm booster dose
October 26, 2021 04:20 pm
Close to 3,000 Chinese nationals employed in Sri Lanka have received a third shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as the booster dose, the Embassy of China in Colombo says.
A three-day vaccination program was rolled out from October 22 - 25 in Colombo, Kandy, Hambantota, Puttalam and Dambulla areas, according to a tweet posted by the embassy.
These Chinese nationals received the booster doses six months after they received the second dose of the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine. The first dose was administered in late April.
The tweet further noted that there was not a single severe case or death reported among fully vaccinated Chinese nationals on the island nation.
