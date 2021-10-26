AASL introduces online health declaration system at BIA

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) says it has taken the initiative to introduce an Online COVID-19 Health Declaration System at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to address the present changes in passenger travel dynamics.

The prime objective of introducing this system is to reduce the usage of physical form filling and encourage the passengers to opt into an online platform reducing the physical contact and passenger processing time, it said.

Further, as the Health Authorities will be able to receive passenger information well in advance, it will help in reviewing the passenger’s health records while reducing the queuing time, AASL said.

The online health declaration was launched at Bandaranaike International Airport today (26) with the participation of State Minister for Aviation and Exports Zones Development, D.V. Chanaka.

He stated that this project was launched at BIA with the expectation of providing a convenient travel experience for valued passengers of Sri Lanka airports and several new digital innovations will be introduced in the near future too.

The system can be accessed via the following link on AASL website (www.airport.lk):

https://www.airport.lk/health_declaration/index

Online Health Declaration for Arriving Passengers

01. Passengers will fill the web based Health Declaration form attaching the following documents related to the health declaration:

- Vaccination card on the 1st dose and the 2nd dose.

- COVID-19 test report done within 72 hours prior to departure.

Next, the passenger will submit the form online.

02. Upon submission, passenger will have the facility to capture a QR code and will also receive an email with that QR code.

03. Health officials at the airport will receive the passenger information before passenger arrives at the airport and they will review the information.

04. Passengers who have submitted their health declaration forms online, shall submit the QR code (either in the email or in their mobile device) upon arrival, for scanning at the health declaration counter.