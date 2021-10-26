COVID: 440 new positive cases confirmed so far today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 440 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 26).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 537,085.

Reportedly, more than 19,400 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 504,003 after 300 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.