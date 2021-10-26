COVID: 440 new positive cases confirmed so far today

COVID: 440 new positive cases confirmed so far today

October 26, 2021   06:07 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 440 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 26).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 537,085.

Reportedly, more than 19,400 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care. 

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 504,003 after 300 more patients in total were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories