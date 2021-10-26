COVID death toll moves up with 14 new fatalities

The total number of people, who died of COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 14 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Monday (October 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,654.

The latest victims include 09 males and 05 females, the Department of Government Information said.

According to official data, 11 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 02 people aged between 30-59 years and one male below the age of 30 have also succumbed to the virus infection.