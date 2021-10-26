Sabaragamuwa Senior DIG transferred over assault

Sabaragamuwa Senior DIG Ranmal Kodithuwakku, who was involved in an assault on a suspect has received a transfer.

The announcement was made by the Inspector-General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne in a communique directed to senior police officers today (Oct. 26).

Accordingly, SDIG Kodithuwakku has been transferred as the Senior DIG of the Medical Services & Welfare Division.

A video clip widely circulated on social media showed a police officer assaulting a civilian.

A statement issued by the Police Headquarters stated that an investigation was initiated into the incident.