Low-level atmospheric disturbance affecting weather conditions  Met. Dept.

Low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is affecting the weather over the country during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island particularly during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers may occur in the Western and southern coastal areas during the morning too.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island during the next few days. Thereby, naval and fishing communities are kindly requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in the direction in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai and winds will be north-westerly in the direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-25) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (30-40) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.