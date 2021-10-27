Presidential Task Force appointed on One Country, One Law

October 27, 2021   07:20 am

An extraordinary gazette has been issued to appoint a 13-member Presidential Task Force to study the implementation of the concept "One Country, One Law" and prepare a draft Act.

The task force is chaired by Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara. It consists of Prof. Dayananda Banda, Prof. Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Prof. sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. sujeewa Panditharathna, Iresh Senevirathne, Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala,, Moulavi Mohamed of Ulama Council in Galle, Lecturer Mohamed Inthikab, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.

 

