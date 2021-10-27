Parliamentary Council nod to appoint former NP governor as EC member

October 27, 2021   12:21 pm

The Parliamentary Council has given the nod to a proposal made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint one member each to the Public Service Commission and Election Commission.

The Parliamentary Council met on October 25 under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, former Governor of the Northern Province P.S.M. Charles will fill the post left vacated by the resignation of Jeevan Thyagarajah from the Elections Commission.

She has also previously served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine and as the Director-General of Customs.

Meanwhile, Sundaram Arumainayagam will be appointed as a member to the Public Service Commission given the demise of V. Sivagnanasothi.

He has previously served as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotions & Market Diversification and the State Ministry of Investment Promotion.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Douglas Devananda and Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim were also present at this virtual meeting.

