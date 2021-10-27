CID commences investigations into SIS chiefs complaint

October 27, 2021   04:07 pm

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that investigations have commenced regarding the complaint filed by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay.

The SIS chief had filed a complaint with the CID regarding the allegations made by Father Cyril Gamini and several other individuals during an online forum held on Monday (25) to brief Sri Lankan community living overseas on the Easter Sunday attacks. 

The complaint referred to comments made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during the online forum alleging that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

The complaint states that it was also alleged, during the webinar, that the then Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay had strongly denied the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and others during the webinar while also charging that the allegations were “made with the intention of discrediting him” and are completely false.

Filing a secret document before the court with regard to this complaint, the CID officers informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala today (27) that the webinar was organized by the ‘Global Forum for Justice’ on Oct. 23 via ‘Zoom’ to brief the local and international community on the attacks.

 The CID officers said that statements will be recorded from all concerned parties with regard to the complaint and that facts will be reported back to the court following further investigations. 

