The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 425 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (27).

This pushes the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 538,186.

The number of infected patients currently being treated across the island is 20,136 while total recoveries have risen to 504,376.

The death toll in the country due to the virus is 13,674.