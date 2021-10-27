Daily COVID cases count hits 559 today

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 559 today (October 27) as 134 more people were tested positive for the virus, says the Epidemiology Unit.

Two returnees from overseas are also among the newly-confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 538,320.

As many as 504,376 recoveries and 13,674 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

More than 20,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.