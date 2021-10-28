Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero passes away

Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero passes away

October 28, 2021   07:15 am

Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero has passed away.

Much venerated Kusala Dhamma Thero was aged 84 at the time of his demise.

He passed away last night (October 27) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The Thero who served as the head of the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda, devoted his whole life in robes to uplift Sri Lanka’s Buddha Sasana.

Details of final rites of Ven. Kusal Dhamma Thero will be announced later today, a spokesperson of Vidyalankara Pirivena said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories