Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Kusala Dhamma Thero passes away

Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero has passed away.

Much venerated Kusala Dhamma Thero was aged 84 at the time of his demise.

He passed away last night (October 27) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The Thero who served as the head of the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda, devoted his whole life in robes to uplift Sri Lanka’s Buddha Sasana.

Details of final rites of Ven. Kusal Dhamma Thero will be announced later today, a spokesperson of Vidyalankara Pirivena said.