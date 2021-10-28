Heavy showers above 100 expected in some areas today

A low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to move nearly westwards towards the East coast of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showery condition is expected to enhance over most parts of the island under the influence of this system.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island, particularly during the afternoon or night and heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers may occur in the Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island. The showery and windy conditions will enhance over the sea areas around the island under the influence of this system.

The naval and fishing communities are advised to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai and winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.