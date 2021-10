Water supply interrupted for parts of Kalutara District

The water supply for several areas in Kalutara District has been interrupted at 9.00 a.m. this morning (October 28). The water cut will last until 7.00 p.m.

National Water Supply and Drainage Board said the water cut is a result of essential maintenance work of the Aluthgama, Matugama and Agalawatta Integrated Water Supply Project.

Accordingly, Wadduwa, Maggona, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Piliminawatta, Payagala, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Darga Town, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama and Bentota areas will be affected by the said water cut.