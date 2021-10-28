Sri Lanka mulls vaccinating 12 - 15 age group against COVID-19

The government is now mulling the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 12 - 15 years, says the State Minister Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

Prof. Channa Jayasumana, who joined Ada Derana’s BIG FOCUS program today, said a request was made from the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians in this regard.

There are adequate stocks of Pfizer-BioNTech shots in the country to roll out vaccinations for the aforementioned age group, he added, assuring that the government continues to procure Pfizer vaccines without any impediment.

Speaking further, the state minister said plans are also afoot to roll out a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine to people above 20 years of age in the country.

As the country moves to completely vaccinate its entire population, inoculations targeting children aged 16 - 19 years of age, children aged 12 and above with co-morbidities and the 20 - 29-year age group are being conducted simultaneously.

COVID vaccinations for children suffering from underlying health conditions began on September 24. The inoculation program for schoolchildren of 18 - 19 years kicked off on October 20, and it was later expanded to 16 - 19 age group.