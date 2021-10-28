DIG in charge of CID transferred

October 28, 2021   04:06 pm

Two Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIGs) and seven Officers-in-Charge have been transferred based on service requirement, Sri Lanka Police announced today.

Thereby, DIG Prasad Ranasinghe, who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, has received a transfer to the Police Headquarters.

As his replacement, DIG of Matara and Hambantota divisions W. Thilakaratne was meanwhile repositioned to the Criminal Investigation Department.

According to police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of Mulleriyawa, Gothatuwa, Poththapitiya, Pallewela, Monaragala, Ethimale and Weeragula police stations have also received transfers.

