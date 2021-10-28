Sixteen districts to receive heavy rains above 100 mm over next 24 hours

As a low-pressure area is currently located in the sea area off the eastern coast of the island, the showery condition is expected to enhance further over the sea areas around the island under the influence of this system, the Department of Meteorology said in an advisory issued today (Oct. 28).

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai from October 28 onwards until further notice.

Wind speed is expected to increase up to (60-65) kmph in above sea areas.

Further, it can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Meanwhile, temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

For the land areas:

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Badulla, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours.

The Meteorology Department urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.