Sri Lanka confirms 398 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 22 coronavirus related deaths for October 27, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 13,696.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today includes 09 males and 13 females while one of the victims is a youth below the age of 30.

Six of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 and the remaining fifteen and aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health reported that another 398 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, moving the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 538,718.

Over 13,000 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total Covid-19 recoveries have risen to 511,863.