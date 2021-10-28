President hands over 164 vehicles to state institutions

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has symbolically handed over 164 vehicles including 50 ambulances, 52 water bowsers and 62 double cabs, which are essential in carrying out field duties, to the relevant ministries and government institutions at the Presidential Secretariat, today (28).

Accordingly, 50 ambulances were handed over to the Ministry of Health and the Suwasariya Ambulance Service and the water bowsers and double cabs were handed over to the Wildlife Department, Irrigation Department, Local Government Institutions, District Secretariats and other Government Institutions.

Ministers Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Keheliya Rambukwella, C.B. Rathnayake, State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, S.R. Attygalle, Secretaries to Ministries and Government Officials were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the President officially handed over 150 motorcycles received under the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) to the Police Department. The donated motorcycles will be used for traffic duties at the Sri Lanka Police Department.

The President symbolically delivered the motorcycles to Public Security Minister Rear Admiral (Retired) Dr. Sarath Weerasekera and Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickramaratne.

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira and senior officers of the Police Department also took part in the event.