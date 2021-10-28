Italy allows essential purpose travel from 4 countries including Sri Lanka

The Italian authorities have announced that travellers from Brazil, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka reaching the country for essential purposes are no longer banned since the countries have been moved to List E.

“Since October 26, this order by the Ministry of Health has abolished the special restrictions previously applying to arrivals from Brazil, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which have since been included in list E and are therefore subject to the rules applying to those countries,” the statement of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reads.

Accordingly, based on the new rules, since October 26, travellers reaching Italy from the four countries mentioned above are not required to provide authorisation from the Ministry of Health in order to be permitted entry to the country.

However, it has been announced that only those who plan on travelling to Italy for work, health, and study-related reasons will be eligible to enter the country. In addition, those who need to enter Italy for other essential purposes are also allowed entry.

According to the data provided by the Italian Ministry of Health, persons returning to Italy after staying or transiting through one of the four countries during the last 14 days must present a negative COVID-19 test carried out within 72 hours before entry.

In addition, travellers from these areas are required to fill in a digital Passenger Locator Form and notify the health authorities on their arrival, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Apart from the requirements mentioned above, travellers from List E are obliged to follow a ten-day quarantine requirement as soon as they enter Italy and undergo another COVID-19 test at the end of the self-isolation period.

Furthermore, the authorities have indicated that entry to Italy after staying or transiting in one of the List E countries during the last couple of weeks is allowed to the following groups of persons:

• Italian/EU/Schengen Area citizens and their family members

• Separated international couples

• Athletes, technicians, foreign press representatives, competition officials and judges

Even though strict entry rules apply to those reaching Italy from countries placed on List E, the authorities have noted that transport crew members, onboard transport staff, cross-border workers, pupils, and students, among others, fall under the exemption list.

Yesterday, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that Italy had removed 13 countries from its List D. As a result, travellers from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao are now subject to stricter entry rules.



Source: SchengenVisaInfo.com