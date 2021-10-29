Govt. will fulfill its duty towards victims of Easter attacks - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the government will definitely fulfill its duty towards the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The premier made these comments during a ceremony held on Thursday (28) at St Lucia’s Cathedral, Kotahena launching the first phase of the project providing houses to the people affected by the blast at the St. Anthony’s Shrine Kochchikade.

Rajapaksa said that there may have been certain delays on their part, however assured that they are ready to make that commitment for the people affected by the 2019 suicide bombings.

The prime minister said that the government is aware of the predicament faced by the people and families affected by terrorism.

He said that the government will take steps to ensure the non-recurrence of such a situation ever again in the country. He added that people should have the right to live freely, travel where they want and visit any places of worship to practice their religion.