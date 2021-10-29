Met. Dept. warns of torrential showers above 100 mm and rough seas

The low-pressure area is currently located in the sea area off the eastern coast of the island and the showery condition is expected over most parts of the island under the influence of this system, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies will prevail over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in most parts of the island. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area in the Southwest Bay of Bengal is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island. The showery and windy conditions will enhance over the sea areas around the island under the influence of this system.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be easterly to north-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.