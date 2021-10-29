Special Committee on COVID-19 Control to convene today

The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is scheduled to be convened today (October 29).

Reportedly, the focus of the meeting is expected to fall on allowing tuition classes to resume in-person education.

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said a final decision regarding the resumption of inter-provincial public transport services will be taken at today’s meeting.

At the last meeting of the special committee, a decision was taken to lift the ongoing inter-provincial travel restrictions with effect from October 31.

Further, the President gave instructions to expedite the vaccination process and complete the vaccination of all personnel who are eligible as soon as possible.

Additional directives were issued to commence the administration of Pfizer vaccine as a booster third dose from November 01 to the frontline workers including those in the health, security, airports and tourism sectors.