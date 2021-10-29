Guidelines to resume A/L and O/L classes in schools issued - Health Services DG

October 29, 2021   03:32 pm

Health guidelines have been issued with regard to the resumption of G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level classes in schools from next week, the Director-General of Health Services has said today.

However, the dates to reopen A/L and O/L classes will be decided upon by the Ministry of Education, Dr. Asela Gunawardena added.

His remarks came at the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held earlier today (October 29).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who chaired the meeting, meanwhile pointed out that the principals should be informed of the matter and the process to reopen schools should be expedited.

