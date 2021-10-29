Prison medical officer arrested for supplying mobile phones to female inmates

The chief prison medical officer of Bogambara Prison was arrested today (October 29) for providing inmates with mobile phones accessories.

A team of officers was deployed by the prison superintendent after receiving information that the medical officer in question was involved in providing female inmates with mobile phones and other contraband in exchange for cash.

The probe was initiated following the recovery of a receipt of cash payment made to the relevant medical officer.

Accordingly, the investigating officers arrested the suspect on the act of handing over a mobile phone charger and two batteries to a female inmate who came in for medical treatment.

Pallekele Police has been informed of the arrest. Meanwhile, the Prisons Department has deployed an assistant prison superintendent to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident.