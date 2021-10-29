October 31 declared a day of mourning

The government has declared October 31 (Sunday) a day of mourning in view of the final rites of late Aggamahapandit Dr. Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Kusaladamma Thera.

In addition, all liquor outlets in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will also remain closed on the said date, a communiqué issued by the State Ministry of Home Affairs announced.

The final rites of the much-venerated Thero are scheduled to be performed on Sunday at the Independent Square in Colombo, with full state honours.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid his last respects to late Ven. Kusala Dhamma Thero.

The President today (Oct. 29) visited the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda where the remains of the Venerable Thera lie in state and paid his last respects. The President expressed his deepest condolences to the resident monks and the Dhayaka Sabha and the relatives of the late Nayaka Thera.

The President has instructed to hold the cremation ceremony of Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Kusaladamma Thera under full state patronage.

The President also engaged in a discussion with the monks of the cremation committee and inquired about the arrangements.

Late Ven. Kusala Dhamma Thero served as the Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Chief Judicial Prelate for the two Regions of Colombo and Chilaw and the Chief Incumbent of the Peliyagoda Vidyalankara Pirivena.

He passed away on October 27 at the age of 85, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.