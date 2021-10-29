Sri Lanka records 10 more COVID deaths and 415 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 10 coronavirus related deaths for October 27, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 13,706.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 07 males and 03 females.

Five of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 and the remaining five are aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health reported that another 415 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, moving the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 539,275.

Over 13,000 infected patients are currently being treated across the island while total Covid-19 recoveries have risen to 512,165