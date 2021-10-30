Six provinces to receive heavy rainfall above 100 mm today

The low-pressure area still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is in the vicinity of Sri Lanka is affecting the weather over sea areas around the island.

The showery and windy conditions are further expected over the sea areas around the island.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankesanturai until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be easterly to north-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (15-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to (60-65) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankesanturai.

Wind speed can be increased up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankesanturai will be very rough at times. And the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.