DMT introduces automated appointment reservation system

The Department of Motor Traffic has introduced an automated appointment reservation system (interactive voice response – IVR) and a website to enable customers to reserve a date and time from October 29 onwards to obtain its services from across the country.

Its Commissioner-General, Sumith Alahakoon announced this in a communiqué issued on Friday (October 29).

Accordingly, the customers should obtain the services of the DMT by making an appointment via calling the following automated telephone number relevant to the district that they are planning to obtain the services.

They can also do the same via the DMT’s official website (dmt.gov.lk) throughout the day.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the DMT said it will serve only the customers who have reserved an appointment beforehand.



Further, the commissioner-general noted that the previous telephone number 011 2677877 which was used to reserve an appointment to obtain services from Narahenpita and Werahera offices will not be used anymore.