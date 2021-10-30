Badulu Oya reaches spill level after torrential rains

Nearly 25 houses in the Badulla District were completely damaged and one person went missing after the Badulu Oya spilled over the banks owing to the recent torrential rains, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Explaining the disaster situation in the Badulla District, the DMC’s Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said it was a result of the low-pressure area still persisting in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

He urged the people living in landslide-prone areas to be vigilant of the prevailing weather condition.

The spill gates of Laxapana and Upper Kotmale reservoirs were meanwhile opened due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

Members of the public can seek help or inform about a disaster situation by contacting the DMC via 117 hotlines, Mr. Kodippili noted.

In the meantime, the Meteorology Department cautioned of heavy showers above 100 mm at some places in the Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

As the showery and windy conditions are further expected over the sea areas around the island, the naval and fishing communities were advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai until further notice.