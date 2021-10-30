Revised health guidelines: Tuition classes for O/L and A/L students to be allowed

Tuition classes for G.C.E. Ordinary Level and Advanced Level will be allowed to resume from November 16 with 50% of the usual capacity of students, the Director-General of Health Services announced.

This was mentioned in the revised guidelines issued by Dr. Asela Gunawardena pertaining to the continuation of activities in public and work settings. The guidelines will be in effect from November 01 – 15.

According to the communiqué, the health authorities will review the pandemic situation and issue the relevant guidelines to be followed after November 15.

The health services chief noted that there is still a risk for escalation in virus transmission due to cluster formation although a significant control of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country is achieved.