Interprovincial bus, train services to resume next week

Interprovincial public transport services are expected to resume with effect from November 01.

The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control, which convened under the chairmanship of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday, decided to lift the ongoing interprovincial travel restrictions at 4.00 a.m. on October 31.

Director General of the National Transport Commission, Nilan Miranda, speaking in this regard, said special bus services will be operative for employees coming to Colombo from across the island.

Meanwhile, the Railways Department said interprovincial transport services are scheduled to commence with effect from November 01.

The passengers will also be able to obtain train tickets from the ticket counters, General Manager of Railways Dhammika Jayasundara said.